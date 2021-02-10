India vs England 2nd Test: Fit Axar in nets, Nadeem set to be dropped

New Delhi: Indian playing XI during the upcoming second Test in Chennai will at least have one change with Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem set to be dropped after a disappointing performance in the series opener opener against England.

While Nadeem's replacement will be decided by Friday, one can expect all-rounder Axar Patel, who is now match-fit, to replace him. India were outplayed in the first Test that ended on Tuesday.

"Axar had a minor knee niggle and has already started batting at the nets. He is expected to start bowling during the next couple of days.

"He was always first choice to play the opening Test but it will depend on skipper Virat Kohli, head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun," a senior BCCI source told PTI on Wednesday.

Indian captain Virat Kohli didn't hide his disappointment when it came to Nadeem's performance during the post-match presentation where he said that Nadeem and Sundar couldn't keep up the pressure that was created by Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Nadeem had four wickets in all but gave away 233 runs in 59 overs across two innings with an economy rate of close to 4 runs per over. And if that wasn't enough, as a slow bowler, a total of nine balls at the Test match level is considered to be criminal.

Nadeem himself admitted that he has had some issues with timing of his jump at the crease and he needs to sort that out in the nets.

Washington bowled 26 overs for 98 runs in the first innings and got a solitary over in the second innings.

However, Washington, who was impressive with the bat in the first innings, is likely to retain his place in the playing XI.