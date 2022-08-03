India vs Barbados at Commonwealth Games 2022: When and Where to watch women's cricket match; Live on TV and online

India women's cricket team take on Barbados in a must-win Group A match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday, August 3.

High on confidence

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has said the players have been buoyed by the emphatic win over Pakistan, and they were now looking to build on the gains to beat Barbados in the last pool encounter here.

India's bowlers, led by off-spinner Sneh Rana (2-15) and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav (2-18), put out an impressive show to set the base for a comprehensive eight-wicket win over the arch-rivals in their second Group A game at Edgbaston on Sunday.

After bowling out Pakistan for just 99 in an 18-overs-a-side affair due to rain, opener Smriti Mandhana slammed an unbeaten 63 and played magnificent shots which oozed class and delight in equal measure to chase down the total with 38 balls remaining.

The eight-wicket thrashing of Pakistan, after a three-wicket defeat to Australia in the opening match, means India keep their semifinal hopes alive.

"There were a lot of positives in the win and (we) hope to continue with that for the upcoming games (in Birmingham). In the last game also (against Australia), we played really well but lost. We are enjoying the win against Pakistan," said Harmanpreet.

Important game

"Our next game against Barbados is really important. We have two days' time to prepare and will try the things we need to do as a team. We will try to solidify that plan in the nets," she added.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana

Barbados: Hayley Matthews (c), Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Williams, Shanika Bruce Shai Carrington, Tiffany Thorpe, Keila Elliott, Shaunte Carrington

When: August 3 (Wednesday)

Where to Watch: Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, and Sony TEN 4 channels

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Timing: 10:30 pm IST onwards