India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Named Captain Of T20I Team, Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli To Play ODIs

Suryakumar Yadav will take charge of the Indian men's T20I squad for the upcoming series in Sri Lanka, while Rohit Sharma will lead the ODI team, according to the BCCI's announcement on Thursday.

Hardik Pandya, who served as vice-captain during the T20I World Cup in the West Indies, has lost his vice-captaincy in both formats, likely due to fitness issues.

Gill gets promoted to vice-captain

Shubman Gill, seen as a future leader, has been named vice-captain for both the T20I and ODI series.

The Indian team is set to arrive in Sri Lanka on July 22, kicking off their tour with consecutive T20Is on July 27 and 28, followed by the final T20I on July 30.

The ODI series will take place at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, with matches scheduled for August 2, 4, and 7.

Riyan Parag retains his place

Riyan Parag, who impressively hit 7 fifties during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Delhi's fast bowler Harshit Rana are the fresh additions to the ODI lineup.

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who stepped away from T20Is alongside Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli following India's World Cup victory in the Caribbean last month, was not included in the ODI squad.

Jasprit Bumrah, the team's main pace bowler, has been given a well-deserved rest, which was anticipated considering his extensive contributions to the bowling attack.

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Shubman Gill (VC)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rinku Singh

Riyan Parag

Rishabh Pant (WK)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Hardik Pandya

Shivam Dube

Axar Patel

Washington Sundar

Ravi Bishnoi

Arshdeep Singh

Khaleel Ahmed

Mohammad Siraj

ODI Squad:

Rohit Sharma (C)

Shubman Gill (VC)

Virat Kohli

KL Rahul (WK)

Rishabh Pant (WK)

Shreyas Iyer

Shivam Dube

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammad Siraj

Washington Sundar

Arshdeep Singh

Riyan Parag

Axar Patel

Khaleel Ahmed

Harshit Rana

Rishabh Pant returns to the ODI lineup, joining other dual-format players such as Shivam Dube, Mohammad Siraj, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Khaleel Ahmed.

Newcomers Riyan Parag, who debuted in T20Is against Zimbabwe, and Harshit Rana have earned their first ODI call-ups. The ODI squad also includes seasoned players Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer.