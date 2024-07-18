'Gautam Gambhir Didn't Find Him Capable Enough': Netizens Slam New India Coach For Dropping Ruturaj Gaikwad From SL Tour

The BCCI on Thursday named the Indian teams for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka where they will play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs from July 27. Some big changes have been made in both squads as Suryakumar Yadav has been handed captaincy for the T20Is while Hardik Pandya was removed from vice-captaincy in both formats.

Shubman Gill will be Surya's deputy in the T20Is and Rohit Sharma's vice-captain in the ODIs.

No place for Gaikwad & Abhishek

But there were two other names which caught the attention of some fans as they pointed out the big omissions from both squads.

The selection panel led by Ajit Agarkar have dropped in-form batter Ruturaj Gaikwad and opener Abhishek Sharma from the T20I team despite their brilliant performances in the recent series in Zimbabwe. Gaikwad is averaging over 71 with a strike rate of nearly 160 from his last 7 T20I innings.

Abhishek Sharma meanwhile, became the fastest Indian batter to score his maiden international hundred in Harare earlier this month but has still been overlooked.

India Squads for Sri Lanka Tour

T20I: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.