 'Shame On BCCI For Not Giving Hardik Pandya Captaincy': Fans Fume As India Name Suryakumar Yadav As T20I Skipper
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Shame On BCCI For Not Giving Hardik Pandya Captaincy': Fans Fume As India Name Suryakumar Yadav As T20I Skipper

'Shame On BCCI For Not Giving Hardik Pandya Captaincy': Fans Fume As India Name Suryakumar Yadav As T20I Skipper

Reports claim that Hardik Pandya was overlooked for captaincy due to his fitness concerns and frequent injury breaks.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 08:10 PM IST
article-image

Indian cricket enthusiasts were taken aback on Thursday when the BCCI announced Suryakumar Yadav as the captain of the men's T20I team, bypassing Hardik Pandya. Pandya, who served as vice-captain during the recent T20 World Cup and was widely anticipated to step into the leadership role following Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format, was unexpectedly overlooked.

Reports suggest that Pandya was not considered for the captaincy due to ongoing fitness issues and frequent injury breaks. The selectors opted for Suryakumar Yadav, citing his consistent performance and availability in both white-ball formats as key reasons for their choice.

Fans not happy with BCCI

This decision has sparked significant debate on social media, with many questioning why Pandya, a pivotal figure in India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph in the West Indies, was sidelined.

Some even questioned the selectors for not picking young opener Abhishek Sharma in the T20I side despite his recent exploits in Zimbabwe.

In another surprising move, Shubman Gill has been appointed vice-captain for both the T20I and ODI squads, replacing Pandya. Rohit Sharma will retain his leadership role in the ODI format, having confirmed his availability for the upcoming series in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka tour marks the beginning of Gautam Gambhir’s tenure as India's head coach. Gambhir takes over from Rahul Dravid, who concluded his coaching stint with the memorable T20 World Cup victory last month.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Gautam Gambhir Didn't Find Him Capable Enough': Netizens Slam New India Coach For Dropping Ruturaj...

'Gautam Gambhir Didn't Find Him Capable Enough': Netizens Slam New India Coach For Dropping Ruturaj...

'Shame On BCCI For Not Giving Hardik Pandya Captaincy': Fans Fume As India Name Suryakumar Yadav As...

'Shame On BCCI For Not Giving Hardik Pandya Captaincy': Fans Fume As India Name Suryakumar Yadav As...

India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Named Captain Of T20I Team, Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli To...

India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Named Captain Of T20I Team, Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli To...

Paris 2024 Olympics: From Dhinidhi Desinghu To Rohan Bopanna, Meet India's Youngest & Oldest...

Paris 2024 Olympics: From Dhinidhi Desinghu To Rohan Bopanna, Meet India's Youngest & Oldest...

ENG vs WI: Ben Duckett Helps England Break 30-Year-Old World Record And Register Fastest Team 50 In...

ENG vs WI: Ben Duckett Helps England Break 30-Year-Old World Record And Register Fastest Team 50 In...