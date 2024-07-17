Video: Mohammed Shami Begins Bowling In The Nets As He Bids To Make Return To Team India

Mohammed Shami bowling in the nets | Credits: Mohammed Shami Instagram

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami is eyeing his return to competitive cricket as he began bowling in the nets at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Tuesday, July 16. Shami has been out of action ever since the Men in Blue's ODI World Cup final defeat against Australia last year.

Shami suffered an ankle injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup but continued to play the tournament, where he emerged as the highest wicket-taker with 24 wickets, including three fifers and a four-wicket haul, at an average of 7 matches.

Earlier this year, the veteran pacer underwent surgery for his Achilles tendon in London. The recovery took much longer as he had to miss IPL 2024 and the T20 World Cup 2024, wherein India defeated South Africa in the Final to clinch the coveted trophy.

After recovering from injury, Mohammed Shami started to bowl in the nets. In a video posted by pacer on its Instagram handle, the 33-year-old can be seen bowling cautiously rather than at full intensity as he just started journey back to full fitness.

Along with the video, Shami wrote. "Vibing with the latest, grinding for the greatest."

Mohammed Shami returning to the nets after recovering from ankle injury is a positive news for Team India. However, the veteran pacer won't picked for the upcoming Sri Lanka white-ball as Shami is yet to ball in full intensity following his return to nets after a long injury lay off.

It remains to be seen whether Mohammed Shami will be in fit in time before the T20I series against Bangladesh in September. Nonetheless, Team India management will ensure that Shami remains available for two crucial Test series against New Zealand and Australia in October and November, respectively.

Mohammed Shami has been the backbone of India's fast bowling for over a decade. The 33 year has 101 ODIs, 64 Tests and 23 T20Is and picked 195, 229 and 24 wickets, respectively,