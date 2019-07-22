India to take part in Homeless World Cup

Mumbai: Indian men's and women's football squads, led by Amrit Pal Singh and Sujata Rai, would take part in the annual Homeless World Cup set to be held in Cardiff in Wales from July 27.

Singh hails from Bhathinda in Punjab while Sujata Rai is from West Bengal. The event is being organised by the Homeless World Cup Foundation. "Both the men's and women's teams have been training together in Nagpur for a couple of weeks.

They have been working on improving their mental and physical aspects so that they can perform to their best," said Homkant Surandase, head coach of the Indian squads, at a media conference on Sunday.

The players had taken the help of English Premier League club Tottenham in their preparations.

"Four coaches from Tottenham helped us in understanding the technique of the game. They were with us for one week during our training in Nagpur," said 23-year-old Amrit.

Rai said the training with the Tottenham coaches helped the team considerably. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta, who is patron of Slum Soccer, was present at the conference.