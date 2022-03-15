India spinner R Ashwin applauds Pakistan captain Babar Azam for his century against Australia

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin applauded Pakistan captain Babar Azam for his gritty century as hosts thwarted Australia's hopes of a win in the second Test in Karachi on Tuesday.

Chasing a 506-run target, Azam scored his sixth Test century and second against Australia to guide Pakistan to 192-2 and raise hopes of an unlikely win, or a draw.

At stumps, Azam was not out on 102 and Abdullah Shafique 71 as the pair added 171 for the third wicket, leaving the home team needing another 314 runs in the 90 overs of the final day for a win, or bat out three sessions for the draw.

Ashwin said the match was interestingly poised going into the final day. “Babar Azam, going to be an exciting finish tomorrow. #PAKvAUS,” Ashwin tweeted.

