'India play timid cricket in ICC events': Nasser Hussain on Rohit Sharma & Co's chances in T20 World Cup

ANI

The Rohit Sharma-led India gear up for the T20 World Cup in Australia with an aim to end their nine-year wait for an ICC title.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled from October 16 to November 13 Down Under.

Injury woes

However, the Indian team have been jolted by injuries to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah as well as stand-by pacer Deepak Chahar.

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain reckoned that India need to come out of their shell if they are to do well in ICC events.

Different mindset

"India's issues have been ICC events really. They have been going around beating everyone, with a variety of players, they have rotated and rested. They have hugely experienced cricketers from the IPL and high-class T20 cricketers. But they played some timid cricket in world events, almost gone into their shell. There is a different mindset from a bilateral to a World Cup. They definitely played some fearful cricket in the last World Cup, especially in the powerplays. They have got to keep that hitting potential from Rohit, Rahul. Suryakumar Yadav has been in unbelievable form," said the former English skipper on Sky Sports.

"They are missing two great cricketers in Bumrah and Jadeja. Got to keep the same mindset that they have shown in the bilaterals in the last year or so."

India kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Melbourne on October 23.