e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndia Open 2023: Vitidsarn stuns world champion Axelsen to win maiden BWF title, Se-young lifts women's trophy

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn stuns world champion Axelsen to win maiden BWF title, Se-young lifts women's trophy

Kunlavut Vitidsarn defeated Viktor Axelsen in three games to win the men's singles title while An Se-young stunned Akane Yamaguchi in the women's final.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn made history on Sunday as he stunned world champion Viktor Axelsen in a hard-fought final to win the India Open 2023 title in New Delhi.

The world No. 8 Vitidsarn beat the Olympic champion from Denmark 22-20, 10-21, 21-12 to win his maiden BWF title and first Super 750 tournament.

Vitidsarn is just the fourth man to beat Axelsen in a final in the last 5 years after Kento Momota, Anders Antonsen & Lee Zii Jia.

Read Also
India Open 2023: Defending champion Lakshya Sen bows out in Round of 16, Saina Nehwal also exits
article-image

"Considering this is my first win against Viktor Axelsen, this is the best game I have played."

"I gave my all today. Never thought I'll comeback today but I won," Vitidsarn said after the win.

Axelsen was aiming to win his third India Open title, having previously clinched it in 2019 and 2017. This was his first defeat against the 21-year-old Vitidsarn in seven meetings and it brought an end to Axelsen's 13-match winning streak.

"Big thanks to the Indian crowd. I want to come back here against. Sadly I couldn't them a win but It was brilliant seeing so many fans here," Axelsen said after finishing runner-up.

Young Stuns Yamaguchi

Meanwhile, the women's singles title was lifted by first-time winner An Se-young, who became the first shuttler from Korea to achieve the feat in India.

Se-young defeated two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 15-21, 21-16, 21-12 in just over an hour to register her sixth win against the world No. 1.

Read Also
India Open 2023: PV Sindhu crashes out in opening round, Saina Nehwal makes winning start in Delhi
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IND vs Aus: Wasim Jaffer wants key Indian players to play Ranji Trophy ahead of Border Gavaskar...

IND vs Aus: Wasim Jaffer wants key Indian players to play Ranji Trophy ahead of Border Gavaskar...

Ind vs NZ Hockey World Cup crossover tie: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

Ind vs NZ Hockey World Cup crossover tie: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

Ramiz Raja makes huge statement comparing Subhman Gill to this Indian cricketer: Read here

Ramiz Raja makes huge statement comparing Subhman Gill to this Indian cricketer: Read here

Rohit Sharma suffers brain fade at toss: Old video of Virat Kohli talking about India skipper's...

Rohit Sharma suffers brain fade at toss: Old video of Virat Kohli talking about India skipper's...

Kapil Dev slams team management for leaving out Suryakumar Yadav for certain games: 'If your man of...

Kapil Dev slams team management for leaving out Suryakumar Yadav for certain games: 'If your man of...