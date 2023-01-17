India Open 2023: PV Sindhu crashes out in opening round after losing to Thailand's Supanida Katethong

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndia Open 2023: PV Sindhu crashes out in opening round after losing to Thailand's Supanida Katethong

This is the second time in succession that PV Sindhu has crashed out in the first round on the BWF Tour upon her return from a 5-month injury lay-off

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu suffered a shock exit from the Indian Open 2023 in the opening round on Tuesday as she went down in straight games against Supanida Katethong of Thailand in New Delhi.

Sindhu lost 14-21, 20-22 against Katethong, who had defeated the Indian in the semifinals at this tournament last year.

More details to follow...

