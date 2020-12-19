India lose to Australia by 8 wickets after historic batting collapse

Mumbai: The scare at the Adelaide Oval will go a long way for the present Virat Kolhi-led Indian cricket team before they forget, as Australia handed them a thumping eight-wicket defeat in the first Test match of the four-match series, in Adelaide on Saturday.

And for skipper Virat Kohli who signed off the tour, it would be a match to forget, as they succumbed to their lowest innings score in a Test match of 36.

At the Oval, on the eve of the fateful day, it looked like the Test would have a good ending for either of the teams. But, it was not to be for Indians at least, as Josh Hazlewood's magic spell of five for an eight-over spell ripped apart the best-known batting line up in the world.

And for the seamer Hazelwood, this pink ball will find a special place in his showcase.

"Very hard to put those feelings to words," said Kohli after the match. And his body language after the match said it all.

The Indian skipper signed off the tour on the wrong foot, but he felt that the mindset of the team to score runs was something that should not have happened.

"They bowled similar kinds of areas in the first inning as well but probably our mindset was to score runs. To be honest there were some good balls but the ball didn't do anything drastic. I think it was the mindset," he said about the pathetic show.

And the innings score of 36 would also get into the record books, not to the liking of the Indians. Sadly for New Zealand their 26 in 1955 remains the lowest total ever but India's 42, against England in 1974, could now take a back seat.