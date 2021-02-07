India-England Test: Yajurvindra Singh questions India's poor fielding standards

Chennai: Indians have dropped four catches in the first two days of their first Test against England leading to the visitors piling up a huge score here. Yajurvindra Singh, former world record holder for most catches in a Test, attributed these lapses to players possibly not taking catching and fielding seriously, especially close-in fielding.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and spinners R Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Washington Sundar were the sufferers as England took full advantage of the reprieves to pile up 555 for eight wickets in the first two days at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, and Ashwin -- who dropped a return catch -- were the offenders.

Bumrah, playing in his 18th Test and the first one in India, was left ruing his luck as Pant dropped England opener Rory Burns on his right-hand side. Burns was on one at the time and ended up scoring 33 on the first day.

On the second day, Ashwin dropped a tough catch of all-rounder Ben Stokes off his bowling when he was on 31 in the 110th over of the innings. In the next over, Stokes got another lifeline as this time, Pujara dropped him off Nadeem. Stokes was on 32 and went on to score 82 runs. Towards the close of play, Rohit dropped a sitter offered by Dominic Bess off Sundar. Bess was on 19 then and he is still batting on 28, along with Jack Leach (6).