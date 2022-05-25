India cricketer Amit Mishra hits back at Shahid Afridi for supporting Yasin Malik

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi | File Photo

India cricketer Amit Mishra took a cheeky dig at Shahid Afridi after the former Pakistan captain spoke in support of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday urged the court to give death penalty to Malik, a separatist leader from J&K, for supporting violence in the valley.

Afridi took to social media to on Wednesday, May 25 to accuse India of silencing voices against human rights abuses.

“India's continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human right abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against Yasin Malik will not put a hold to Kashmir's struggle to freedom. Urging the UN to take notice of unfair & illegal trails against Kashmir leaders,” Afridi tweeted.

In reply, the leg-spinner took a swipe at Afridi and tweeted: “Dear Shahid Afridi he (Yasin Malik) himself has pleaded guilty in court on record. Not everything is misleading like your birthdate”

In 2019, Afridi had revealed that he was born in 1975 instead of 1980 as the official ICC records state. He had stated in his autobiography that he was 19 when he made his debut for Pakistan in 1996.