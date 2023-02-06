'India can go to hell if they don't want to come to Pakistan': Javed Miandad lashes out at India in a series of expletives

Heated exchanges continued between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the venue for the upcoming Asia Cup this year.

After the BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced India wont travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, his Pakistan counterpart Najam Sethi threatened to pull out of the ODI World Cup in India late this year.

India can go to hell

Now former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad has joined the war of words with a series of expletives saying that India doesn't run cricket and asked for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to intervene in the matter.

"I have said this before as well, India can go to hell if they don't want to come to Pakistan. It doesn't bother us. It is ICC's job to ensure that India come. If ICC can't control it then what's the use of being a governing body", Miandad said while speaking to reporters in Pakistan.

He even went on on to label India as being scared to face Pakistan and invoked the repercussions India could face if they lose to their hostile neighbours.

India is afraid

"Why is India afraid to play against Pakistan? They know if they lose to Pakistan, their public will not spare them. Narendra Modi will disappear, their public won't leave him."

"It's India's old habit to run away from Pakistan. This isn't something new, I've known them from my playing days."

"India ran away from Sharjah when we started winning there, they didn't want to play us. Their public used to set the players' houses on fire when they lost to us. Their players, including Gavaskar, had some much trouble after losing to us."

The decision on the venue will now be taken at the next meeting the ACC statement said

“The ACC had a constructive dialogue on the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The Board agreed to continue discussions on operations, timelines and any other specifics with a view to ensure the success of the tournament. An update on the matter would be taken on the next ACC Executive Board Meeting to be held in March 2023."