India bundled out for 165, New Zealand 17/0 at lunch on day 2

Wellington: New Zealand's debutante Kyle Jamieson and veteran Tim Southee took four wickets apiece to knock India out for a paltry 165 in little over an hour on the second day of the first Test here on Saturday.

At lunch, New Zealand reached 17 for no loss with Tom Latham batting on 11 in company of Tom Blundell (6 batting). Earlier, Jamieson (4/49 in 16 overs) and Southee (4/49 in 20.1 overs) took four of the five wickets that fell on the second morning with India adding only 43 runs to their overnight score of 122 for 5.

Rishabh Pant (19) started with a six but then a horrible mix-up with senior partner Ajinkya Rahane (46) resulted in a run-out and the little chances of recovery was gone for good. Ravichandran Ashwin got a beauty from Southee, pretty similar to what Prithvi Shaw got, while Rahane inside edged one while trying to leave it alone.