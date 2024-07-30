India At Paris Olympics Day 4 Live: Manu Bhaker And Sarabjot Singh Primary Focus As Pair Hope To Win Country's 2nd Medal

Manu Bhaker And Sarabjot Singh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Preview:

India missed out on winning at least two medals on Monday (July 29th) as Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal after the duo failed in the 10m Air Rifle event. Babuta narrowly missed out after finishing 4th, while Jindal, playing in her first Olympics edition, finished 7th. With Manu Bhaker returning to action on Tuesday (July 30th) after winning Bronze on Sunday, the onus will be on her to help India to their 2nd medal.

The 22-year-old will team up with Sarabjot Singh in the mixed 10m Air pistol event, with the bronze medal on the line. It will be the biggest focus on Tuesday. The pre-quarterfinal bout involving Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also be of utmost importance as the pair hope to reach the next stage after sealing their spot in the quarterfinals.

Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto will aim for a consolation win. The duo lost their first two matches, thereby losing an opportunity to feature in the quarterfinals.

Additionally, Prithviraj Tondaiman will partake in the Trap Men's qualification event, while Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari will be in action from the women's category. Archery, Boxing, Rowing, Equestrian are also on the cards for day 4.