 India At Paris 2024 Olympics: When And Where To Watch Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen In Men's Badminton Singles Semi-Final?
Sen coming back from losing the first game to defeat Chou Tien-chen in the quarter-final marks him out as a tough opposition for Viktor.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 09:15 PM IST
article-image

Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen booked his place in the semi-final by defeating Chou Tien-chen in the quarter-final of the Men's Badminton singles of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The youngster will take on Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the semi-final on August 3rd, Sunday to assure himself of at least a medal.

Paris 2024: Lakshya Sen Beats HS Prannoy In First Ever All-Indian Badminton Clash At Olympics; Video
article-image

Sen defeated Jonatan Christie and Julien Carregi, while Kevin Cordon withdrew from his clash against the youngster. The 22-year-old proceeded to beat H.S. Prannoy in the Round of 16 clash and consigned Chou Tien-chen to a loss, thereby booking his spot in the semi-final. He also became the first Indian male shuttler to reach the Olympic final.

Sen coming back from losing the first game to defeat Chou Tien-chen marks him out as a tough opposition for Viktor. After getting past the quarter-final hurdle, Sen stated that the real test begins from here and wants to give his 100 percent in the next fixture. He said, as quoted by India Today:

"Yeah, this is something I’ve never done and feels really good to do that. I think there’s lot more work to do now, the real test starts from here. No I will look to recover and be ready for action. I’m just focused on the next match and will look to give my 100%."

When and where to watch the Men's Badminton singles match featuring Lakshya Sen?

Fans can catch the semi-final clash of the category live on the Sports18 network. As far as the live streaming details go, it will be available on Jio Cinema's website and application.

The much-awaited semi-final encounter will begin at 3:30 pm, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

