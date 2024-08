The All-Indian matchup between Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy at the Paris Olympics 2024 ended in victory for the former in straight games to qualify for this first-ever quarterfinals at the Summer Games.

Sen completely outplayed 13th-seed Prannoy 21-12, 21-6 to set up a clash against 12th seed Chou Tien-chen from Taiwan on Friday.

Notably, this was the first time two Indian athletes went up against each other in a sport at the Olympics.

More details to follow...