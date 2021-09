Team India at the Tokyo Paralympics is creating history every day. Adding another feather to the cap, India's Krishna Nagar has entered final of men's singles class SH6 badminton event in Tokyo Paralympics assuring India of at least a Silver medal in the event.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 10:59 AM IST