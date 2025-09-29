IND W vs SL W, Women's World Cup 2025: When & Where To Watch As India Kicks Off Their Campaign In Guwahati?

India and Sri Lanka. | (Credits: X)

Indian women's team will kickstart their 2025 World Cup campaign against their Asian counterparts Sri Lanka at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. With the Indian team never winning the 50-overs title, the women in blue will be keen to make a bright start to the tournament in a bid to push for the title.

India, led by the veteran Harmanpreet Kaur, showcased immense potential despite losing the recent ODI series against Australia at home. They beat the ODI world champions by 102 runs in the second ODI and followed it up by a spirited effort in chasing down 413 only to lose by 41 runs in the end. The Women in Blue had also beaten England to register an ODI series victory on English soil.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are the overwhelming underdogs coming into the competition. They haven't had much international cricket coming into the tournament, with the last official matches coming only in May. Sri Lanka also suffered a narrow one-run loss to Bangladesh in their second warm-up fixture, while the match against Pakistan was washed out. Needless to say, their captain Chamari Athapaththu will have to do the heavylifting with the bat if Sri Lanka are to go deep into the tournament.

India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2025 squads:

Team India's Squad for Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Sri Lanka's Squad for Women's World Cup 2025: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya.

The toss for the match between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati on September 30 will take place at 2:30 PM IST, while the play will kickstart at 3:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the action on Star Sports

The live streaming of the same will take place on the Jio Hotstar app and website.