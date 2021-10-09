Ind W vs Aus W, 2nd T20I: Ellyse Perry overtakes Alex Blackwell to become Australia's most capped woman cricketer

Queensland: Star allrounder Ellyse Perry on Saturday surpassed Alex Blackwell's record of 251 appearances for the Australia's national women's team.

Perry became the most capped Australian Women across all formats when she took on the field against India in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Carrara Oval which was her 252nd match for the Australian national women's team. Batter and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy is currently on the third spot with 207 caps while skipper Meg Lanning on fourth with 205 appearances.

Ellyse Perry. Our most capped player across all formats.



A fitting milestone for a remarkable person. The impact you've had on our game cannot be overstated, Pez ⭐ #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NKKeynmEGC — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) October 9, 2021

Considered as one of Australia's finest women cricketers, Perry has brilliant stats to her name with 3,135 runs at an average of 50.6 and 152 ODI wickets. In the shortest format of the game, the star cricketer has 1243 runs 115 wickets so far. The versatile player that she is, Perry has made a mark in Test cricket as well scoring runs at an average of 86.6 runs and claiming 17 wickets in 9 matches.

Coming back to the game, Lanning won the toss and decided to bowl against India in the second game of the three-match T20I series.

The first T20I between India and Australia on Thursday was abandoned owing to persistent. The cancellation saw both teams receiving a point apiece towards the series. Aussies lead the multi-format series 7-5.

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 03:33 PM IST