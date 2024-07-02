ZIM vs IND Series: Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma & Harshit Rana Added To India’s Squad For First 2 T20Is In Harare

The BCCI on Tuesday announced three new additions to the Indian team for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe where they will play a series of 5 T20 internationals from July 6.

Young stars Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana have been added to India's squad, which left for Harare on Tuesday, along with interim coach VVS Laxman and his support staff.

The trio have been named replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe.

IPL stars called up for India

Sudharsan, Jitesh and Rana were impressive for their respective franchise in the Indian Premier League 2024 season, which led to their India call-ups.

"Originally slated to join the Zimbabwe-bound squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series starting Saturday, 6th July, the trio will travel to India first with the rest of the ICC T20 World Cup-winning Indian squad before departing for Harare," the BCCI press release from Jay Shah stated.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sudharsan made his debut in the ODIs in South Africa last year where he played all 3 games of the series, scoring 10, 62 and 55*. Jitesh also made his India debut in the Asia Cup T20I last year and also featured in the home T20Is against Afghanistan in January this year. Rana meanwhile, is yet to play for the men's national team.

Senior team wins T20 World Cup 2024

A young squad led by Shubman Gill will be playing in Zimbabwe while the main Indian team returns from the West Indies after a successful campaign in the T20 World Cup.

The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Aiden Markram's South Africa in the final in Barbados on June 29 to clinch the trophy for the second time after 2007.

Young Team India to play all 5 T20Is in Harare

Gill's team will play against Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe from July 6 to 14 in Harare.

India’s squad for 1st & 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Harshit Rana