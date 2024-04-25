Ex-Zimbabwe Cricketer Guy Whittall Hospitalized After Surviving Leopard Attack While Walking His Dog

Guy Whittall. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Zimbabwean all-rounder Guy Whittall managed to survive a leopard attack miraculously while taking his dog out for a walk at a conservancy he owns in Humani. A journalist named Adam Theo shared a couple of pictures of Whittall, who has been hospitalized following the horrifying incident in the African nation.

According to the journalist, Whittall's dog named Chikara intervened to fight off the leopard. However, they both suffered severe injuries, with a photo of Whittall being bloodied going viral on social media.

The journalist wrote on X:

"Former Zimbabwean Cricketer Guy Whittall has been hospitalised after miraculously surviving a leopard attack while out on a walk with his dog at a conservancy he owns in Humani, Zimbabwe. His dog Chikara defended him from the leopard but both were mauled and lost a lot of blood. He’s incredibly lucky to be alive."

It's worth noting that the 51-year-old also had a close encounter with a 165kg Nile crocodile, which came from the river into his bedroom at his Humani game reserve and had crawled under his bed.

Guy Whittall's international career in brief:

Meanwhile, Whittall featured in 46 Tests and 147 ODIs for Zimbabwe from 1993-2003. The right-hander managed 2207 Test runs and 2705 in the 50-over format.

The 51-year-old also managed 51 Test wickets and 88 ODI scalps. Whittall's domestic career involves in featuring 108 first-class matches and 207 List A fixtures.