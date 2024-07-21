IND vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup T20: India Storm To Their 2nd Consecutive Win, Trounce UAE By 78 Runs

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) had no chance of chasing down a steep total of 202 as India comfortably coasted to their 2nd victory of Asia Cup 2024 on Sunday in Dambulla. Every Indian bowler took at least one wicket, with Deepti Sharma emerging as the pick of them with figures of 4-0-23-2, leaving the UAE 78 runs short.

Brilliant half-centuries by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (66) and Richa Ghosh (64*) helped Team India post a total of 201/5 in 20 overs in the first innings against UAE in the Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 in Dambulla on Sunday.

After putting to bat first by UAE, India lost an early wicket in Smriti Mandhan for 13 at 23/1. Then, Shafali Verma and Dayalan Hemalatha carried on India's innings. Shafali was in a good touch but her stay at the crease ended by Samaira Dharnidharka for 37 off 15 balls at 52/2.

Hemalatha walked back to the pavilion after she was dismissed for 2 at 52/3. Thereafter, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was joined by Jemimah Rodriguez at the crease. The pair stitched a 54-run partnership for the fourth wicket until Jemimah was dismissed for 14 at 106/4.

After Jemimah Rodrigues's dismissal, Richa Ghosh joined Harmanpreet Kaur at the crease. The middle-order pair unleashed their firepower as they took on UAE's bowling attack. Kaur and Ghosh formed a much-needed 75-run partnership for the fifth wicket until India skipper was dismissed for 66 at 181/5.

Thereafter, Richa Ghosh carried on India's batting and took the team past 200-run before the end of first innings.

For UAE, Kavisha Egodage registered the figures of 2/36 with an economy rate of 9 in four overs. Samaira Dharnidharka and Heena Hotchandani picked a wicket each.