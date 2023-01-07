IND vs SRI: Suryakumar Yadav smashes second fastest T20I hundred by an Indian, Netizens react

Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday smashed the fastest T20 hundred by a non openener Indian. The 32 year old reach the milestone in 45 deliveries while batting at number four. The previous record was held by KL Rahul who took 46 deliveries to smash a hundred while batting at number four agasints the West Indies. En route to his well crafted century, Suryakumar Yadav also scored teh second fastest century by an Indian in T20I history. Rohit holds the record, reaching the milestone in just 35 deliveries.

SKY goes berzerk

The swashbuckling batsman hit 9 sixes and 7 boundaries en route to his 112 from 51 deliveries. Yadav looked at his menacing best as he almost single handedly took India past the 200 mark with the men in blue going on to set a massive target of 229 runs.

Speaking at the post match presentation, Yadav outlined the importance of preparing his shots in the practice sessions and said, “It’s really important to put pressure on yourself when you are preparing for a game. If you do that in practice, it gets a little easier while playing the game. There is a lot of hard work involved but it’s about doing quality practice sessions.”

“You should know what your game is and prepare accordingly. Boundaries behind are like 50-60 meters, so I was targeting them. There are some shots that are pre-determined but you need to have other shots too so that if the bowler changes his plan, you can have an answer,” he added.

Netizens had a field day on twitter reacting to Suryakumars blazing onslaught

