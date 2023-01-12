e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs SL: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanka wins toss, opts to bat vs India
Live Updates

IND vs SL: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanka wins toss, opts to bat vs India

IND vs SL: Live Updates & Scores

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on
12 January 2023 01:30 PM IST

The players are out on the field and we are ready to begin!!

12 January 2023 01:10 PM IST

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

12 January 2023 01:10 PM IST

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

12 January 2023 01:10 PM IST

Rohit Sharma: I was in two minds. Wanted to bat first because of how we played last time, but looking at this ground, I wanted to field. Overall, improvements are as a team, nothing in particular. What we've done in the past is in the past, we need to look ahead and keep doing better. I love playing here, the crowd is also energetic and that motivates me always. But it is in the past, I need to start fresh. One enforced change for us, Chahal in the last game put in a dive and hasn't recovered well today, so Kuldeep Yadav comes in.

12 January 2023 01:10 PM IST

Dasun Shanaka: We'll bat first. Very good wicket to bad first, also looking at the venue stats. Important to score, be relaxed and play our natural game. Two changes - Madushanka and Pathum Nissanka out (shoulder injury), Nuwanidu Fernando gets a debut and Lahiru Kumara is back.

12 January 2023 01:10 PM IST

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bat

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

India drops further in ICC Super League after Kane Williamson leads Kiwi win over Pakistan

India drops further in ICC Super League after Kane Williamson leads Kiwi win over Pakistan

Australian Open 2023: Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic suffers injury scare ahead of season's first...

Australian Open 2023: Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic suffers injury scare ahead of season's first...

EFL Cup: Manchester City dumped out of the competition by Southampton ahead of Machester Derby

EFL Cup: Manchester City dumped out of the competition by Southampton ahead of Machester Derby

IND vs SL: Debutant Dilshan Madushanka injured, major doubt for 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens

IND vs SL: Debutant Dilshan Madushanka injured, major doubt for 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens

WATCH: Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar loses his cool after getting hit by throw from Mohammad Wasim Jr

WATCH: Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar loses his cool after getting hit by throw from Mohammad Wasim Jr