IND vs SL: Shivam Mavi's family's priceless reaction after pacer's dream debut against Sri Lanka in 1st T20, watch

IND vs SL: Shivam Mavi's family's priceless reaction after pacer's dream debut against Sri Lanka in 1st T20, watch

Mavi took four wickets conceding 22 runs in 4 overs in India's thrilling 2-run win over SL

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Pacer Shivam Mavi made a dream debut in 1st T20 against Sri Lanka. The speedster became the star of the night as the debutant took four wickets conceding 22 runs in 4 overs. His four-wicket haul and Axar Patel's thrilling spell in the last over guided India to a 2-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Mavi's performance left his family delighted. In a video doing the rounds on social media, the bowlers family were seen jumping in joy every time Meanhewilr the he bagged a wicket.

Meanwhile, Mavi said that he was waiting for this moment for the last six years and after suffering an injury it felt his dream will never come true.

"I was waiting for this moment for the last six years. Had injuries in between and it felt my dream will never come true. Nerves were 3-4 on a scale of ten because you know what to expect when you have played the IPL. The first wicket was my favourite," Mavi said in the post-match presentation.

Sri Lanka needed four runs of the last ball to win. However, the duo of Chamika Karunaratne and Dilshan Madushanka failed to take their team home as Madushanka was run out on the last delivery, handing a two-run victory to India. Chasing a target of 163, Sri Lanka could make 160 runs.

Umran Malik, Harshal Patel shine too

Umran Malik and Harshal Patel scalped two wickets each. Mavi also became just the third player to take a four-wicket haul in men's T20I debut for India. India have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka scored the highest for his team with 45 of 27 balls.

Ind vs SL 1st T20I Highlights: Shivam Mavi stars on debut as IND beat SL by 2 runs in Mumbai
article-image

