India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Updates: IND lose debutant Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession after flying start

OUT! Suryakumar Yadav c Rajapaksa b Karunaratne 7 (10 balls). Tries to play his famous scoop-shot but mistimes it and gets caught at short fine-leg.
OUT! Shubman Gill lbw b Maheesh Theekshana 7 (5 balls) - Batter misses a straight delivery and gets hit plumb in front. On-field umpire raises his finger but the decision is reviewed. Replays show three reds as the ball would have gone on to hit the middle stump. India lose a review.
Ishan Kishan smack's back-to-back FOURs to end the first over which fetched 17 runs for Team India.
Rajitha to Kishan, SIX! Full delivery swinging into the batter on middle-stump is picked away with ease and disdain by the left-handed batter. The ball sails over the mid-wicket fence for the first boundary of the match.
India have anew opening pair in Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill. Left-handed Kishan will take first strike against Kasun Rajitha with right-handed Gill at the non-striker's end.
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
Opening batter Shubman Gill and fast bowler Shivam Mavi will make their T20I debuts for Team India in this game. Mavi got his maiden India cap from captain Hardik Pandya while Suryakumar Yadav handed over the cap to Gill before the toss.
IND vs SL 1st T20I Live: Dasun Shanaka wins the toss, Sri Lanka opt to bowl first against Hardik Pandya's India
PITCH REPORT: "There's a true covering of grass. Going to be a tough night for the bowlers." The square boundaries are 62 metres. Down the ground it's 71," says Ajit Agarkar.
India will look to begin the New Year on a winning note when they take on Sri Lanka in the first match of the three-T20I series in Mumbai.
