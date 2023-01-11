IND vs SL: Netizens remember when Suraj Randiv denied Virender Sehwag a hundred after India let off Dasun Shanaka, says 'This was the moment to exact revenge'

The first ODI between India and Sl saw plenty of drama in the final over when pacer Mohammed Shami ran out Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka at the non-striker's end, heating up the atmosphere with just less than a handful of balls left for the match's conclusion at Guwahati. On the fourth ball of the final over, Shanaka was at the non-strikers end. Shami caught Shanaka backing up too far and leaving his popping crease. Following this, Shami dislodged the bails at the non-striker's end, However, skipper Rohit Sharma, perhaps knowing that the match was already won, withdrew the appeal. At that point, Lanka needed 83 in three balls, totally unachievable. SL skipper Shanaka wen on to complete a fighting century, though not enough to win his side the match. He was captured talking to Rohit Sharma after the match.

However, netizens reminded the time Suraj Randiv's massive no-ball, which left Virender Sehwag stranded on 99 in 2010. Sehwag celebrated what would have been century No. 13, only to be told later the six didn't count. After the match, Sehwag said Randiv had bowled the no-ball deliberately, and that the move "has no place in good cricket".

Rohit Sharma said, "Mohammad Shami went for the appeal, but Dasun Shanaka was batting on 98, so we didn't want to get him out that way".



Rohit Sharma opens up on the run-out

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma withdrew the appeal to dismiss Dasun Shanaka despite the Sri Lankan captain being considerably outside of his crease at the non-striker's end and stated that he was unaware of pacer Mohammed Shami effecting the run-out. He lauded Shanaka's knock and mentioned that the Sri Lankan captain deserved to get to his hundred. "I had no idea Shami had done that. When he went up in an appeal... Again, he [Shanaka] was batting on 98. The way he batted was brilliant. We got to give it to him. We cannot get him out like that. We wanted to get him out the way we thought we would get him out. But that was not something that we thought of. But again, hats off to him, he played really well." The Indian captain heaped praises on the batters for their fabulous performance helping the team reach a mammoth total but was critical of the bowlers as they were not able to finish the game quickly.