IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Suryakumar Yadav In Guise Of Cameraman Interviews Fans At Mumbai's Famous Marine Drive; Watch Viral Video

Suryakumar Yadav In Guise Of Cameraman Interviews Fans At Mumbai's Famous Marine Drive

Mumbai: Indian Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday (October 31) suprised his fans ahead of India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav visited Mumbai's famous Marine Drive area in a never-before-seen avatar. BCCI shared the heart-warming video of Suryakumar Yadav in conversation with fans at Marine Drive in disguise of a cameraman. It can be seen in the video that the fans are surprised after Suryakumar Yadav reveals his identity to the fans.

Surya first visited Ravindra Jadeja's hotel room

Suryakumar Yadav donned a full-sleeved white shirt, a cap and a face mask to hide his identity from the fans. Suryakumar Yadav told in the video that he is wearing a full-sleeve shirt to hide his tattoos from the fans and that no one could recognise him due to his tattoos. Surya first visited Ravindra Jadeja's hotel room and Jadeja was not able to recognise him. He told Surya that he is unrecognisable and the fans won't be able to make out that he is Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav then left for Marine Drive to surprise his fans

Suryakumar Yadav then left for Marine Drive to surprise his fans. He held a camera in his hand and questioned a few of the fans at the spot. It can be seen in the video that the fans were not able to recognise Suryakumar Yadav and answered his questions casually. One of the fans said that Suryakumar Yadav should bat up the order as he is not getting a chance to bat in the ongoing Cricket World Cup without knowing that Surya was himself questioning him.

The fans were surprised after Suryakumar Yadav revealed his identity

The fans were surprised after Suryakumar Yadav revealed his identity in front of them. They were not able to believe that they were being questioned by Suryakumar Yadav himself. No one expected that Surya himself would show up in such a manner in front of them. Suryakumar Yadav also applauded himself by saying, "I am a good actor". Marine Drive is a very famous area in Mumbai facing the Arabian Sea and it is mostly crowded during the day.

Team India is scheduled to face Sri Lanka on Thursday

Team India is scheduled to face Sri Lanka on Thursday (November 2) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Team India has been the only team which has remained undefeated in the tournament so far. As per the form of both teams, it is expected that Team India will continue its undefeated streak in the tournament and will beat Sri Lanka with ease on Thursday.

Suryakumar Yadav made his World Cup debut

Suryakumar Yadav made his World Cup debut after he was included in the side after Hardik Pandya was ruled out due to injury against England. Suryakumar Yadav's 49 runs-knock against England helped Team India to post a fighting total of 229 runs against England in tough batting conditions. Team India was struggling at 131 for 4 after the wicket of KL Rahul when Suryakumar Yadav stepped in and took the team to a fighting total.

