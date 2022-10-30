IND vs SA T20 World Cup: Indian fans take dig at Pak team with funny memes despite loss to Proteas

After the highs of beating arch rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the T20 World Cup and trouncing the Dutch in their second game, India's vulnerable top order and poor fielding cost them against South Africa.

While a victory for India against Bangladesh on Nov 2nd will all but seal their entry into the semis, Pakistan are now virtually out after the Proteas defeated India by 5 wickets.

Earlier today Pakistan registered their first victory of the tournament after defeating Netherlands by six wickets. While on most occasions the neighbors would have prayed for an Indian loss, it wasn't the case this time.

While the men in green banked on Rohit Sharma to lead his boys to victory against the Proteas and keep their hopes alive, the men in blue came up short.

The only consolation for Indian fans was the disappointment in eyes of their Pakistani counterparts. Fans wasted no time to share their joy and frustration on twitter

