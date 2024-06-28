IND vs SA: Shafali Verma & Smriti Mandhana Shine As India Shatter Record For Most Runs On Single Day In Women's Test

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana | Credits: Twitter

Opener Shafali Verma's record-breaking double century and her formidable 292-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana set the platform for India's massive 525 for 4 on the opening day of their one-off women's Test against South Africa here on Friday.

On a day when records fell like ninepins, India also broke the 89-year-old mark for most runs scored on a single day by 94 runs. England women had racked up 431/2 against New Zealand at Lancaster Park, Christchurch in 1935.

Shafali, 20, reached her double-century off just 194 balls, eclipsing the record of Annabel Sutherland of Australia who achieved the feat off 248 deliveries in a Test against South Africa in February.

Shafali was dismissed soon after, being run out at 205 (197 balls). The young opener's previous best in Tests was 96.

Shafali, playing only in her fifth Test, smashed 23 boundaries and eight maximums during her historic knock.

Shafali becomes second Indian woman batter to score Test double century

Shafali also became only the second Indian after former skipper Mithali Raj to hit a double century in Test cricket after almost 22 long years. Mithali's 214 had come off 407 balls and the former India skipper achieved it during the drawn second Test against England at Taunton in August, 2002.

Shafali's partner for most part of her innings on Friday, vice-captain Mandhana, too bettered her Test score of 127 with a knock of 149 off 161 balls.

Jemimah Rodrigues contributed 55 runs. At stumps skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (42 not out) and Richa Ghosh (43 not out) were at the crease.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings 525 for 4 in 98 overs (Shafali Verma 205, Smriti Mandhana 149, Jemimah Rodrigues 55, Harmanpreet Kaur 42 not out, Richa Ghosh 43 not out; Delmi Tucker 2/141).