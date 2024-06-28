IND vs SA: Shafali Verma Becomes First Batter To Score Double Century In Under 200 Balls In Women's Test Cricket; VIDEO

Shafali Verma | Credits: Twitter

Team India women's batter Shafali Verma achieved a historic milestone in the ongoing One-Off Test match against South Africa Women at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, June 28.

Shafali Verma became the fastest batter to score a double century in the history of Women's Test Cricket. The 20-year-old completed her maiden double century in just 194 balls, shattering previous record the previous of 254 balls to achieve the milestone by Australia's Annabel Sutherland this year.

Interestingly, Shafali Verma is the first batter to score double century under 200 balls. The young batter achieved the historic feat when she smashed two sixes on the trot off South Africa bowler Delmi Tucker in the 73rd over of India's first innings batting. Verma was completely pumped and India camp stood up to applaud her incredible innings.

After opting to bat first by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, the opening pair of Shefali Varma and Smriti Mandhana frustrated South Africa bowlers as they were building a solid partnership and putting a strong position early in the match. The opening duo formed 292-run stand until Smriti Mandhana was dismissed after scoring a brilliant 149 off 161 balls.

Shubha Satheesh had a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed for 15 at 325/2. Thereafter, Shefali Verma led India's batting throughout the second session. Verma's stay at the crease ended in the third session, dismissed at 411/3