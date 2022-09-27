Ind vs SA: Fans erect massive cut out of Rohit Sharma in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of 1st T20, see pic

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 07:57 PM IST
Rohit Sharma | Twitter/BCCI

India captain Rohit Sharma is set for a royal welcome when he leads Team India against South Africa in the 1st T20I at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, September 28.

The fan in the city of Kerala have erected a massive cut of the opening batsman ahead of the first match.

Meanwhile, Team India arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday to kick off their limited-overs tour vs South Africa after winning the T20I series against Australia in Hyderabad,

The Indian Cricket team got a rousing welcome from the hundreds of fans who were waiting outside of Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The Kerala cricket association is hopeful that it's going to be a capacity crowd match as by now 75 per cent of the tickets have been sold out, despite the lowest priced ticket costing Rs 1,500.

