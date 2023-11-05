IND vs SA, CWC 2023: Team India To Bat First At Eden Gardens After Winning Toss

Rohit Sharma and Temba Bavuma will lead their respective sides. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has opted to bat first after winning the toss in the blockbuster clash against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with Virat Kohli in massive focus due to his 35th birthday. The Men in Blue have also gone ahead with an unchanged side as they hope to make it 8 victories in 8 matches.

The Men in Blue are the only undefeated side in this World Cup, steamrolling every opposition on its way. Their top three are in supreme form, making them a dangerous batting side, capable of chasing any target. The bowlers have been equally effective, with Mohammed Shami proving the most lethal of all the pacers. Shami, who took a fifer against Sri Lanka, has raised his wickets tally in the 2023 World Cup to 14 in just 3 matches at a stunning 6.71.

South Africa, meanwhile, have been the only other in-form side apart from the hosts, winning 6 out of 7 matches, with their only loss coming to the Netherlands. While the Proteas have fared exceptionally well, they have struggled while chasing targets. Hence, the run-chase against India could prove to be a litmus test for them.

Playing XI of both sides:

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.