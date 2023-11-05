Sand Artist In Puri Creates Stunning Virat Kohli Sculpture As Ex-Indian Skipper Celebrates His 35th Birthday; WATCH

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

A sand artist named Sudarshan Patnaik created a masterpiece in Puri on account of Virat Kohli's 35th birthday on November 5th (Sunday). In a video that has gone viral over social media, Patnaik made a sand sculpture of Kohli and wrote the words 'Happy Birth Day' beneath them, commemorating the occasion.

Kohli has arguably been the face of world cricket for over a decade or so due to his batting exploits and his ability to step up on the grandest of stages even under immense pressure. He is the 4th highest run-getter in international cricket, accumulating over 26000 runs, including more than 13500 in one-day international cricket.

Meanwhile, below is the video of Sudarshan Patnaik's stunning sand sculpture:

#WATCH | Odisha: Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik created a sand sculpture of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on the occasion of his birthday, in Puri. pic.twitter.com/AT8KBA08Ek — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

CAB reveals plans for Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs SA 2023 World Cup clash:

Meanwhile, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has planned monumental things for Kohli's birthday ahead of India's match against the Proteas at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. CAB President Snehashish Ganguly underlined that the venue will have sound and light shows, with the stakeholders also planning a special cake for the star cricketer.

All eyes will also be on whether the former Indian captain can score his 49th ODI ton to go on level with Sachin Tendulkar's record tally. Team India are also the only unbeaten side in the 2023 World Cup, but the Proteas loom as the toughest challenge for them thus far.

