IND vs SA, CWC 2023: Kolkata Man Arrested For Selling Tickets Worth ₹2,500 For ₹11,000 For Nov 5 Clash

Kolkata police on Tuesday arrested a man in the city for selling ICC World Cup 2023 match tickets in black.

The accused, identified as Ankit Agarwal, was selling tickets worth ₹2,500 for ₹11,000 for the clash between India and South Africa which will be played at the Eden Gardens on November 5. The cops have recovered 20 tickets for that match along from his possession.

The Eden Gardens will host five matches in this edition, including one of the two semi-finals. The prices for India vs South Africa game and the semifinal have been set at Rs 900 for the upper tier.

However, seats in D, H Blocks would cost the fans Rs 1500, while C, K Blocks will cost Rs 2,500. The association has set the highest price for India vs South Africa and the semis at Rs 3,000 at B, L Blocks.

Gujarat man poses as GCA official

This is yet another case of cheating which has emerged during this World Cup after a man in Gujarat was arrested for duping a cricket fan of ₹2.68 lakh on the promise of delivering several tickets for the October 14 clash between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

The accused, named Jay Shah, was held by the Anandnagar police after he posed as an agent of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) and assured the victim of the 41 tickets for the blockbuster clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"The complainant and his friends paid Shah ₹90,000 for the first set of 15 tickets, then ₹30,000 for another five tickets and so on. However, Mr. Masri Kandoria did not get any ticket.

"Shah was held on Friday under Indian Penal Code sections for breach of trust, cheating and other offences," said inspector VM Desai. Ahmedabad police had also arrested four others for selling fake match tickets.

