IND vs SA, CWC 2023: CAB Plans To Distribute 70K 'Virat Kohli Masks' To Spectators & Organize Cake-Cutting Ceremony At Eden Gardens

Virat Kohli.

Around 70,000 supporters will be provided with free 'Virat Kohli masks' to cheer the ace batter on his 35th birthday, which coincides with India's World Cup game against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on November 5.

To mark 'King Kohli's' birthday, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has made the grand plan to distribute Kohli masks among the spectators. The match is set to be a full house with all the tickets sold out much in advance.

Apart from distributing masks, the CAB has plan to have a cake-cutting ceremony before the start of the match and felicitate Kohli with a memento.

"We hope to get an approval from the ICC on this. We want to make the day special for Virat," CAB president Snehasish Ganguly told reporters here.

"We want every fan in the stadium wearing Kohli masks as he walks in. We plan to distribute about 70,000 masks on that day." The Eden had a similar atmosphere when maestro Sachin Tendulkar played his 199th Test at the venue in November 2013.

Virat Kohli due for a big score against Sri Lanka after going for a duck against England:

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old will be keen for a big score when India meet Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2nd (Thursday). On a two-paced wicket in Lucknow, Kohli failed to get the ball away as David Willey dismissed him for a duck.

Despite his one-off failure, the hosts won the match comfortably even as they managed only 229 on the board. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami shared 7 wickets between them to skittle Jos Buttler and co. for 129 in just under 35 overs.

