 IND Vs SL 4th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs SL 4th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

IND Vs SL 4th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

Harmanpreet Kaur's side have already clinched the series claiming an unassailable 3-0 lead heading into the final two games. The Women in Blue have thoroughly dominated the series so far and will look to close it out with a whitewash. With the T20 World Cup 2026 a few months down the line, India will look to fine tune their well oiled machine.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
article-image

India will hope to make it four wins on the bounce when they take the field in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co have already clinched a series win with 3 straight wins and will look to further extend their dominance.

The ODI World Champions have not even given a chance to its Lankan counterparts, chasing down all scores inside 15 overs. Sri Lanka haven't been able to set a target of more than 129, with Harmanpreet enjoying her rub of the green with the coin toss.

With the series now in the bag, India will hope to experiment combinations and scenarios. Maybe a batting first approach could be tried with Harman having always opted to chase. India need to fine tune their ability to get scores in excess of 180 and doing so in home conditions could help their case.

As for combinations, the Women in Blue have used 13 of the 15 players in the squad. Coach Amol Muzumdar could be tempted to hand opportunities to Gunalan Kamalini and experienced Harleen Deol in this match to see what they have to offer.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs SL 4th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
IND Vs SL 4th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
FIIs Set For 2026 Comeback, Analysts Forecast Inflows Amid Strong GDP & Earnings Recovery
FIIs Set For 2026 Comeback, Analysts Forecast Inflows Amid Strong GDP & Earnings Recovery
How To Spend New Year's Eve In Mumbai If You're 'Single, Don't Drink Or Smoke': Reddit Users' Hilarious Suggestions Go Viral
How To Spend New Year's Eve In Mumbai If You're 'Single, Don't Drink Or Smoke': Reddit Users' Hilarious Suggestions Go Viral
NCLAT Upholds NCLT Order, Rejects Equitas Bank's Insolvency Plea Against Jumbo Finvest
NCLAT Upholds NCLT Order, Rejects Equitas Bank's Insolvency Plea Against Jumbo Finvest

IND vs SL Predicted Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Vaishnavi Sharma

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nimesha Madushani, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Imesha Dulani, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Malki Madara

Read Also
IND Vs SL 3rd T20I: World No.1 Deepti Sharma Reaches Women's T20I Peak, India Star Achieves Rare...
article-image

IND vs SL T20I Series: Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SL T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

The IND vs SL 4th T20I will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on 28th December 2025. The match kicks off at 7:00 PM IST.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs SL 4th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

IND Vs SL 4th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

Religious Leaders Threaten To Disrupt IPL 2026 Matches Over Mustafizur Rahman Participation Amid...

Religious Leaders Threaten To Disrupt IPL 2026 Matches Over Mustafizur Rahman Participation Amid...

Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Coach Dies After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash

Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Coach Dies After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Returns To Training At CoE Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI...

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Returns To Training At CoE Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI...

AUS Vs ENG 4th Ashes Test: Ben Stokes, Joe Root Win 1st Game On Australian Soil, England Seal...

AUS Vs ENG 4th Ashes Test: Ben Stokes, Joe Root Win 1st Game On Australian Soil, England Seal...