IND Vs SL 4th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

India will hope to make it four wins on the bounce when they take the field in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co have already clinched a series win with 3 straight wins and will look to further extend their dominance.

The ODI World Champions have not even given a chance to its Lankan counterparts, chasing down all scores inside 15 overs. Sri Lanka haven't been able to set a target of more than 129, with Harmanpreet enjoying her rub of the green with the coin toss.

With the series now in the bag, India will hope to experiment combinations and scenarios. Maybe a batting first approach could be tried with Harman having always opted to chase. India need to fine tune their ability to get scores in excess of 180 and doing so in home conditions could help their case.

As for combinations, the Women in Blue have used 13 of the 15 players in the squad. Coach Amol Muzumdar could be tempted to hand opportunities to Gunalan Kamalini and experienced Harleen Deol in this match to see what they have to offer.

IND vs SL Predicted Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Vaishnavi Sharma

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nimesha Madushani, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Imesha Dulani, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Malki Madara

IND vs SL T20I Series: Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SL T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

The IND vs SL 4th T20I will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on 28th December 2025. The match kicks off at 7:00 PM IST.