 Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Coach Dies After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWho Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Coach Dies After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash

Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Coach Dies After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash

Mahbub Ali Zaki, a revered name in Bangladesh cricket circles breathed his last on Saturday, December 27 2025. Zaki was the assistant coach of Dhaka Capitals and was at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium when he collapsed to the ground. He was soon given emergency treatment and rushed to the hospital but to no avail. Zaki was 59 at the time of his death.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
article-image

Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki passed away on Saturday causing shock in Bangladesh cricket circles. The 59-year-old was at the ground, working with the team when he fell on the ground minutes before his team's game against Rajshahi Warriors.

Zaki was given immediate CPR and medical assistance by staff and medical personnel before being rushed to the Al Haramain Hospital, where he was declared dead. BCB confirmed the same in a statement on social media, expressing their grief.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board deeply mourns the passing of Mahbub Ali Zaki (59), Specialist Pace Bowling Coach of the BCB Game Development Department and Assistant Coach of Dhaka Capitals in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2026. He passed away today, 27 December 2025, in Sylhet at around 1:00 PM (afternoon).

Mahbub Ali Zaki’s dedication and invaluable contribution to the development of fast bowling and Bangladesh cricket will be remembered with profound respect and gratitude.

FPJ Shorts
'Isolated Incident': Indian Immunologicals Limited Issues Clarification After Australia's Advisory On Counterfeit Anti-Rabies Vaccine Abhayrab
'Isolated Incident': Indian Immunologicals Limited Issues Clarification After Australia's Advisory On Counterfeit Anti-Rabies Vaccine Abhayrab
Battle Of Galwan Teaser: Salman Khan Fans Are In For Treat On Superstar's Birthday - Watch
Battle Of Galwan Teaser: Salman Khan Fans Are In For Treat On Superstar's Birthday - Watch
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun, Theatre Management Among 23 Named In Chargesheet Filed By Hyderabad Police
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun, Theatre Management Among 23 Named In Chargesheet Filed By Hyderabad Police
Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Coach Dies After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash
Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Coach Dies After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash

The Bangladesh Cricket Board extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire cricketing fraternity at this time of immense loss," BCB posted on X.

Read Also
'No Voice For Dipu Das?': Skipper Litton Das Questioned Over Silence On Atrocities Against Hindus In...
article-image

Zaki was a former cricketer but never represented Bangladesh at the international level. He turned to coaching in 2008, and made significant contribution to building Bangladesh's pace battery. Zaki worked closely with the likes of Taskin Ahmed following controversy surrounding his action.

He was a respected figure in Bangladesh cricket and players from Sylhet Titans, Noakhali Express and Chattogram Royals visited the hospital after the news spread. BCB held a minute of silence before continuing the game at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Coach Dies After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash

Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Coach Dies After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Returns To Training At CoE Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI...

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Returns To Training At CoE Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI...

AUS Vs ENG 4th Ashes Test: Ben Stokes, Joe Root Win 1st Game On Australian Soil, England Seal...

AUS Vs ENG 4th Ashes Test: Ben Stokes, Joe Root Win 1st Game On Australian Soil, England Seal...

AUS Vs ENG 4th Test: England Hand Knockout Punch In Boxing Day Test, Clinch First Win In Australia...

AUS Vs ENG 4th Test: England Hand Knockout Punch In Boxing Day Test, Clinch First Win In Australia...

'Grateful For Moments Like This..': Virat Kohli Clicks Picture, Signs Match Ball For Bowler Who...

'Grateful For Moments Like This..': Virat Kohli Clicks Picture, Signs Match Ball For Bowler Who...