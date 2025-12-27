Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Coach Dies After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash

Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki passed away on Saturday causing shock in Bangladesh cricket circles. The 59-year-old was at the ground, working with the team when he fell on the ground minutes before his team's game against Rajshahi Warriors.

Zaki was given immediate CPR and medical assistance by staff and medical personnel before being rushed to the Al Haramain Hospital, where he was declared dead. BCB confirmed the same in a statement on social media, expressing their grief.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board deeply mourns the passing of Mahbub Ali Zaki (59), Specialist Pace Bowling Coach of the BCB Game Development Department and Assistant Coach of Dhaka Capitals in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2026. He passed away today, 27 December 2025, in Sylhet at around 1:00 PM (afternoon).

Mahbub Ali Zaki’s dedication and invaluable contribution to the development of fast bowling and Bangladesh cricket will be remembered with profound respect and gratitude.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire cricketing fraternity at this time of immense loss," BCB posted on X.

Zaki was a former cricketer but never represented Bangladesh at the international level. He turned to coaching in 2008, and made significant contribution to building Bangladesh's pace battery. Zaki worked closely with the likes of Taskin Ahmed following controversy surrounding his action.

He was a respected figure in Bangladesh cricket and players from Sylhet Titans, Noakhali Express and Chattogram Royals visited the hospital after the news spread. BCB held a minute of silence before continuing the game at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.