IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: Shubman Gill's HORROR Run Continues In T20Is After Golden Duck In Homecoming Clash

India vice-captain Shubman Gill's horror run at the top of the order continued on Thursday in the IND vs SA 2nd T20I. Playing at his home ground in New Chandigarh, Gill was dismissed for a golden duck with Lungi Ngidi dismissing the Indian vice-captain at slip. It marked yet another no show from the 26-year-old, who has yet to cross 50 in his last 14 innings.

Gill was brought back into the T20I as vice-captain for the Asia Cup 2025. The 26-year-old displaced a successful Sanju Samson at the top to partner Abhishek Sharma. Gilll's return to the format has been anything but rosy, raising questions about his fit in the side.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gill's only 40+ score has come at a strike of rate of less than 120. The 26-year-old is finding it difficult to fit himself with the ethos of India's aultra-attacking mindset. With just 8 more T20Is to go before the T20 World Cup, it is a growing cause of concern for Gautam Gambhir and the team management.