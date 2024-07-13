IND vs PAK, World Championship Of Legends T20 Final Live: Pakistan Opt To Bat Against India In Birmingham

Toss Update:

Pakistan captain Younis Khan won the toss and elected to bat first against Yuvraj Singh's Indian team in the final match of the World Championship of Legends in Birmingham on Saturday.

India had lost to Pakistan earlier in the tournament and would look to exact revenge when they take the field tonight.

India Champions (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa(w), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh(c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Rahul Shukla, Anureet Singh

Pakistan Champions (Playing XI): Kamran Akmal(w), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan(c), Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan