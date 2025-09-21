IND Vs PAK: Pakistan Team Arrives At Dubai International Cricket Stadium Ahead Of Tense Asia Cup Super 4 Match Against India; Video

Image: ANI/X

The Pakistan cricket team arrived at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against India, amid lingering “handshake drama” that has kept fans and analysts talking. The team’s arrival comes ahead of one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament, with tension between the two sides heightened by previous off-field incidents.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The “handshake drama” refers to earlier incidents in the tournament involving Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Agha, as well as other moments involving officials and team interactions. During the group stage clash, Suryakumar notably avoided shaking hands with Salman Agha at the toss, and post-match handshakes were also skipped by Indian players, fueling discussions about sportsmanship and rivalry. This backdrop added an extra layer of intensity as Pakistan arrived in Dubai.

More to follow...