IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes: When And Where to Watch Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live?

Dinesh Karthik. |

Cricket fans will be treated to yet another India vs Pakistan cricket match this week. Dinesh Karthik led India will take on Abbas Afridi led Pakistan in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament. The match will be played on November 7, and will kick off at 1:05 PM IST.

Like in ICC events, India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group alongside Kuwait. A total of 12 teams have been divided into groups of 4. Two teams from each group will pass onto the knockout stages.

Despite it being a 5-over clash, the tournament enjoys a massive fan following. Last season, India had Robin Uthappa as captain with Manoj Tiwary and Stuart Binny featuring. Binny and Uthappa will partner Karthik in this edition as well. Ravichandran Ashwin was expected to take part initially, but was ruled out after a knee surgery.

How to watch Hong Kong Sixes in India?

The Hong Kong Sixes is a three-day tournament that kicks off on November 7. Sony Sports Network will broadcast the tournament on TV in India. Fans can also watch the action live on the Sony LIV app.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India squad: Dinesh Karthik, Bharat Chipli, Shahbaz Nadeem, Robin Uthappa, Stuart Binny, Abhimanyu Mithun, Priyank Panchal

Pakistan squad: Abdul Samad, Khawaja Nafay, Saad Masood, Muhammad Shahzad, Maaz Sadaqat, Abbas Afridi, Shahid Aziz