Ind vs Pak: Fans keep aside rivalry, sing ‘Pasoori’ and dance together during T20 World Cup clash, watch

The India vs Pakistan match is known for its intense rivalry. Before every clash, the fans from both nations get highly charged and tend to trade insults.

However, during Sunday's T20 World Cup encounter between the two archrivals, the fans kept aside their rivalry and came together to celebrate the occasion.

The India and Pakistan fans sang and danced on the song Pasoori.

Pasoori is a Pakistani song which was released in 2022.

Coming to the match, Virat Kohli, the long lost conqueror, sang a perfect redemption song on the grandest stage with a magical knock that engineered India's colossal four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan at the MCG, packed with 90,000 boisterous fans, here on Sunday.

King Kohli, as his fans call him, conjured up a memorable unbeaten 82-run knock to anchor a chase of 160 which became tricky after India were left in tatters at 31 for 4.

Hardik Pandya, the most important cog in India's T20 wheel, struck 40 off 37 balls in a partnership of 113 for the fifth wicket.

Kohli's ability to win matches for India had come under the scanner due to a prolonged lean patch and with his knock he proved that he remains one world best chasers in world cricket -- something that his captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged after the heart-stopping game.

"Well, it's a surreal atmosphere. I honestly have no words. I have no idea how that happened," Kohli said after his incredible knock.

"Hardik kept telling me, just believe we can stay till the end. I'm lost for words."