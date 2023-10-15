IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli And Ritika Sajdeh Share Warm Hug During Team Celebrations After Win; WATCH

Ritika Sajdeh and Virat Kohli shared a warm hug. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli was spotted sharing a friendly hug with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh amid the celebrations at the team hotel after the win over Pakistan 2023 World Cup clash in Ahmedabad. In a video that went viral on social media, all the Indian cricketers were present at the team hotel.

Pakistan comprehensively lost to India at the Narendra Modi Stadium where it was a sea of blue as over 1,30,000 were cheering for the fans. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma starred in a crushing seven-wicket victory as the Men in Blue maintained their unbeaten streak over arch-rivals in World Cups.

Virat Kohli's pull shot brings upon his downfall:

Kohli, who struck half-centuries in the first two matches against Australia and Afganistan, could not get going as Hassan Ali got the better of him. While the right-hander played some exquisite shots during his brief stay of, he couldn't quite accumulate the knock the crowd awaited, walking back for 16.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and sent Pakistan into bat. The decision stood vindicated despite mixed reactions over social media as the visitors suffered a stunning collapse to go from 155-2 to 191 all out in 42.5 overs. Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with sensational figures of 7-1-19-2.

Later, Rohit and Shreyas Iyer slammed half-centuries to maintain their unbeaten streak against Pakistan in 50-over World Cups.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)