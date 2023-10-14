Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: From Mumbai To Kashmir, Fans Erupt In Celebrations As India Defeats Pakistan In Ahmedabad; Watch Visuals

India delivered a commanding performance both with the ball and the bat, leading to their resounding victory over Pakistan by seven wickets in the third match of the ICC World Cup 2023. This thrilling encounter unfolded at the grand Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

In pursuit of a modest 192-run target, India swiftly reached their goal, largely propelled by the superb half-centuries of captain Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. Rohit led the charge with a remarkable 86 off 63 balls, while Iyer remained unbeaten, contributing significantly to the win. With this victory, India extended their winning streak to three in the tournament. Furthermore, the Men in Blue enhanced their impeccable 8-0 head-to-head record against Pakistan at ODI World Cups.

Celebrations erupted across India as India beat the arch-rival Pakistan in prestigious World cup contest.

Decked in their blue jerseys, Indian fans in Gujarat's Ahmedabad enthusiastically waved the tricolor and chanted slogans as India secured a highly anticipated victory in the World Cup. The jubilant fans erupted into spontaneous celebration, dancing with joy in response to the team's outstanding performance.

In the eastern region of India, fans erupted in cheers and festivities as they celebrated Team India's triumph over Pakistan. Among the revelers, an elderly gentleman stood out, drawing attention during the celebrations.

In Western India, residents lit fireworks, proudly waved Indian flags, and joined in exuberant dances in the city of Nagpur, located in the state of Maharashtra.

Even in Bihar's Patna, the joy was infectious as locals lit fireworks, waved posters of their favourite cricketers and cheered heartily to express their admiration for the Men in Blue following their commendable victory.

Cricket fans in Jammu also came out of houses to mark the celebrations of the iconic win Against Pakistan. Visuals showed them holding tricolour and giving slogans in support of their team's clinical performance.

People in Gujarat's Surat gathered in large numbers holding the Indian flag and dancing to songs as the cricket fever took over the country after the emphatic win against Pakistan.

Earlier, in Mumbai, the fans celebrated the Indian team's success in dismissing Pakistan with just 191 runs on the board.

India is set to compete against Bangladesh in their upcoming tournament match, while Pakistan will go up against the five-time champions, Australia.

