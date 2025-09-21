IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: Indian Fan Takes Historic Dig At Pakistan With '93000-0' Poster, What Does The Number Say?

Image: X

Indian cricket fan was captured taking dig at Pkistan by holding a striking green placard during the ongoing India vs. Pakistan match, displaying the numbers "93000 - 0". The banner featured the iconic image of the 1971 Indo-Pak war surrender, where Pakistan’s Lt. Gen. A. A. K. Niazi signed the Instrument of Surrender in front of India's Lt. Gen. Jagjit Singh Aurora, marking the end of the war and the creation of Bangladesh. The numbers refer to the 93,000 Pakistani soldiers who surrendered to India in 1971 — the largest military surrender since World War II and the "0" signifies that not a single Indian soldier surrendered.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The display of signboard comes hours after a video surfaced about Pakistan players taunting India during the practice ahead of the ongoing match. In the video Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf can be heard shouting 6-0 which according to Indian journalists is a reference to Pakistan’s baseless claims about downing six Indian fighter jets during the four-day scuffle following Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan eyes big score

Team India bowlers bowled brlliantly tokeepPakistan's run-rate in chck following a solid start after being asked to bat first. Shahibzada Farhan scored 58 runs after being dropped twoceby Abhishek Sharma. Sain Ayub who failed to score in previous three matches finally got runs on the board.Theleft despite getting a reprive could only score 21 runs. At the time of writing Shivam Dube had pickedup 2 wickets, while Kuldeep and Hardik Pandya picked up a wicket a piece. Pakistan after 18 overs were placed at 146/4.

They eventually finished with 171/5.