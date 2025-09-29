IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Timeline Leading To Mohsin Naqvi's Walkout After Team India Declines Receiving Trophy

Image: X

Tensions between India and Pakistan hit a new low following a dramatic turn of events after the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai. India clinched a five-wicket win over Pakistan in a gripping, last-over finish at the Dubai International Stadium. The atmosphere was intense, and the Indian team was clearly in high spirits after the hard-fought win.

However, the real story began right after the match. A video has surfaced online that shows the exact moment when Mohsin Naqvi decided to walk off the stage and also take away the Asia Cup trophy. Here's a detailed timeline of what happened

Mohsin Naqvi Arrives for trophy presentation

Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), had flown in from the USA specifically to present the Asia Cup trophy, expecting a Pakistan win. He took his place on the presentation stage as per protocol.

India Refuses to Receive Trophy from Naqvi

The Indian team refused to participate in the trophy presentation if the trophy was to be handed over by Naqvi. Instead, they requested that Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, be the one to present the trophy. While Naqvi waited alone on stage, the Indian team stood off to the side, refusing to approach. Tensions grew as the standoff dragged on for over an hour. Meanwhile, the Pakistan team remained inside their dressing room, reportedly upset after the loss.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Presentation Ceremony Finally Begins

Eventually, the ceremony went ahead but not in the usual celebratory spirit. The Pakistan team avoided eye contact and interaction with Naqvi when the runners-up medals were handed to them by BCB Chairman Animul Islam

Naqvi Walks Out with the Trophy presentation

A newly surfaced video captured Naqvi’s early exit, confirming speculation that he had taken the trophy away. Despite India’s insistence, the ACC did not comply with their request for an alternate presenter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Indian players like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube received individual awards but which Naqvi turned away from the presentation stage. Frustrated and visibly losing patience, Naqvi left the field before the Asia Cup trophy could be formally handed over. While he did not personally carry the trophy, one of his spokespersons took it along as they exited. The Indian team was left stranded, celebrating without the trophy on the field.